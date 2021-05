Walmart is offering this 2-Pack Fruit of the Loom Girls Sports Bra (2 Colors) for only $5.00 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Pullover style



Soft removable cups



Adjustable spaghetti straps



Flexible breathable fabric



Available in an assortment of colors



95% Cotton/5% Spandex



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews