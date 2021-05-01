Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pack Sherpa Fleece Hoodie (Mult. Options)
FREE SHIPPING
$19.99 $132.00
2h ago
Expires : Today
About this Deal

Woot is offering this 2-Pack Sherpa Fleece Hoodie (Mult. Options) for only $19.99 when Amazon Prime members get an extra $4 off at checkout (auto-applied when you login) with free shipping!

Not a Prime member? Get a free 14-day trial here!

Details:
  • Heavy weight sherpa fleece lined
  • Full-zip closure
  • Dual kangaroo pocket
  • Reinforced zipper
  • Elasticized sleeve cuffs and waistband
  • Quilted lined sleeves with fill
  • Body: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

amazon Free Shipping men's clothing women's clothing outdoor gear Woot hoodies outerwear
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
14m ago
