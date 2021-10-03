Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Michael Kors

Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 25% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
1 day ago
Expires : Today
Today at Michael Kors is the last day KORSVIP members [free to join] get early access to their Up to 60% Off Sale plus an extra 25% off with code SPRING25 used at checkout with free shipping!

Note: same code also gives 25% off full-priced items.

Notable Categories:

Free Shipping shoes fashion Michael Kors Accessories Apparel jewlery Handbags
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
46m ago
👍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
14h ago
👍
OmranAbuR
OmranAbuR (L3)
21h ago
It should have been approved as some sale items are also eligible for the offer. But carry on, no worries
OmranAbuR
OmranAbuR (L3)
21h ago
Not only full-price ;)
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
21h ago
Admin. How was this updated?
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
21h ago
Not approved, but kept his information because description is more presentable + proper tags are added
