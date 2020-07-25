This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
About this Deal
Victoria's Secret is offering up to 75% off Semi-Annual Sale Styles when you take an extra 25% off using code EXTRA25 at checkout! Plus, get free shipping on orders $100+, or Angel Card Holders use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Also, score a $20 off $50 Fall Reward Card with any $20 purchase (redeem from 9/10-23)!
Notable Extra 25% Semi-Annual Sale Categories
