30% Off Sitewide Sale + Extra 20% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Kipling Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Kipling is offering 30% Off Sitewide plus an extra 20% off for Kipling.Me members [free to join] with free shipping on Orders over $75.

Note: must sign in to your Kipling.Me account to score the extra discount.

Plus, with your Kipling.Me account, you can score a $10 Reward for every 1,000 points earned!

Comments

