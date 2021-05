For a limited time, Amazon is offering this 4-Pack Luvable Friends Unisex Baby Cotton Pants (Gold Dot) only for $6.46. Shipping is free on orders over $25 or with Prime!



Details:

#Amazon's Choice

0 - 24 months sizes

100% Cotton

Pull-On closure

Machine Wash

Soft, gentle and comfortable on baby's skin

Received 4.6+ stars from over 22,800 ratings!