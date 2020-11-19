Old Navy
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 11/22/20
11 Likes 3 Comments
15See Deal
About this Deal
|
Old Navy is having 'The Big Friday' Sale where cardholders can get an extra 50% off sitewide with code PRESALE (w/ card) used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $50.
Non-cardholders can enjoy 40% off everything, no code required (discount auto taken at checkout).
Not a cardholder? Apply here.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal Tagsfashion Top Black Friday Apparel Dresses Old Navy Holiday Shopping Bottoms
What's the matter?