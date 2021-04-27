Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Victorias Secret

$25 PINK Open-Neck Crew + Free $20 Reward
$25.00 $55.95
9h ago
Expires : 04/28/21
21  Likes 2  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

For two days only, Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Everyday Lounge Open-Neck Crew (Mult. Colors) for just $25.00! Shipping is free on orders over $50 with code SHIP50 used at checkout.

Plus, receive a $20 Summer Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 5/12 - 5/25)!

More Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

Women fashion women's clothing Top Apparel loungewear Activewear Victoria Secret
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
16m ago
👍 💕
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
6h ago
👍
Likes Reply
Victorias Secret See All arrow
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Pink Cozy Sleep Jogger
$10.99 $34.95
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$7.99 Signature Satin & Bow Slippers (3 Colors)
$7.99 $29.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$20 Lounge & Strappy Back Bras + Free $20 Reward
$20.00 $39.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$8 Rollerballs + $5 for $35 Mists & Lotions w/ Free Reward Card Offer
$8.00 $18.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
2 for $39 Mix & Match Swim Savings Event + Free $20 Reward Card
$19.50ea $39.50ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Mother's Day Gifts - Victoria's Secret
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$25 PINK Open-Neck Crew + Free $20 Reward
$25.00 $55.95
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Fragrance Saving w/ 5 for $35 Mists & Lotions + Free Reward Card
$7.00 ea $18.00ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$1.99 & Up Victoria's Secret PINK Sale
$1.99+
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Unlined Mesh Full-coverage Plunge Bra (2 Colors)
$9.99 $59.50
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
"While Supplies Last" Price Reductions
SALE
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Treasure Truck!
Offer
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 80% Off Final Take Clearance
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Free $30 for Shopping in the App!
Offer
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Pink Cozy Sleep Jogger
$10.99 $34.95
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Friends & Family Sale + Extra 30%
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Target
Target
Cat & Jack Apparel Sale from $2
$2.00+
Costco
Costco
Jessica Simpson Ladies' Soft Pant (3 Colors)
$11.99 $14.99
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Lands’ End Men’s Dress Shirts (6 Styles)
$9.96 $69.50
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Up to 75% Off Final Sale
SALE
Cashback 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Mother's Day Gift Ideas 2021 + F/S
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Logo Sherpa Full-Zip Hoodie (2 Colors)
$16.18 $69.99
Cashback 1.5%
Costco
Costco
"While Supplies Last" Price Reductions
SALE
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Jessica Simpson Ladies' Soft Pant (3 Colors)
$11.99 $14.99
FREE SHIPPING
Woot
Woot
Mobile Week Event Now Live!
SALE
Cashback 10.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 50% Off Mother's Day Sale + Extra $20-$30
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
ShopWSS
ShopWSS
Kids' Fila Shoes (Multiple Styles)
$9.98 $59.99
Cashback Available
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$25 PINK Open-Neck Crew + Free $20 Reward
$25.00 $55.95
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 65% Off Outdoor Gear
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
LOFT
LOFT
Up to Extra 50% Off Mystery Flash Sale
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
arrow
arrow