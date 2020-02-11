Victorias Secret
$15.74
$30.00
6h ago
Expires : 11/03/20
18 Likes 0 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret PINK is offering the 5-Pack Lace Thongs for $15.74, originally priced at $30.00. At checkout, use promo code: EXTRAPINK to drop price to $15.74. See below for more style options. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code; VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.
Note: Get a free $25 VS 'Holiday Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Details here.
Other Notable $15.74 PINK 5-Pack Panties
🏷 Deal Tagswomen's fashion Flash Sale Intimates Bottoms Panties for Women Victoria's Secret PINK Victoria's Secret PINK Panties Panties Sale
What's the matter?