Old Navy is offering Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for only $4.97, regularly $12.50. Shipping is free on orders over $50+



Product Details :

Pack includes 5 reusable, personal-use, non-medical-grade, pleated cloth face

masks for adults, in assorted colors, prints and patterns.



Designed per CDC recommendations on non-medical-grade masks.



3-ply, woven, 100% cotton poplin.



Soft & breathable.



NEW! Adjustable, elastic over-the-ear straps.