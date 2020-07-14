Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Days Only! 50% Off Summer Sale
50% Off
Jul 12, 2020
Expires : 07/14/20
23  Likes 3  Comments
15
About this Deal

For 3-days only, Target is offering a 50% off summer sale on clothing & accessories for the entire family. Plus, receive free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Also, use your RedCard to score an additional 5% every time you shop!

Other Notable Offers:

men's clothing women's clothing Top Sale Summer Target Apparel Bottoms
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kavindu355
kavindu355 (L1)
Jul 14, 2020
Wow
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 13, 2020
Admin, Ends Tuesday
Save 50% on select clothing, home items & more*
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 13, 2020
Not just Apparel. Rugs & home items as well.
