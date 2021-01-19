Shop the limited-time, $29.50 Victoria's Secret Sexy Tee Bras sale, regularly priced at up to $42.50 each. Shipping is free on orders $50+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.



Note: Get a free $20 off $50+ 'VS Spring Rewards Card' with this purchase. Redeem card 2/24 through 3/9.



Notable $29.50 Sexy Tee Bras Categories

Lightly Lined



Lined



Push-Up