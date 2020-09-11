Victoria's Secret is offering cardholders early access to their 7 for $32 Panty Party ($4.57 each) with code VCPANTIES used at checkout! Cardholders can also get free shipping on $50 with code VCSHIP50 used at checkout.



Plus, get a $25 Holiday Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18).



Note: panty offer will be available to everyone on 11/11.



More Notable Offers:

$39.50 & Under Bras