Victorias Secret

$7.95 VS PINK Seamless Panties Savings + Free Reward Card Offer
$7.95 $16.50
23h ago
Shop the limited-time $7.95 Victoria's Secret PINK Seamless Shape Panties Sale, regularly priced at up to $16.50 each. Shipping is free on orders $50+ through 1/311, with no coupon required. Then, free shipping on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.

Note: Get a free 20% off $50+ 'VS Spring Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem care 2/24 through 3/9.

Notable $7.95 PINK Seamless Shape Panties Categories

panties Undies Intimates Bottoms Free W/P Panties for Women Victoria's Secret PINK Victoria's Secret PINK Panties
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
6h ago
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
10h ago
