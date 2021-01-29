Victorias Secret
$7.95
$16.50
Shop the limited-time $7.95 Victoria's Secret PINK Seamless Shape Panties Sale, regularly priced at up to $16.50 each. Shipping is free on orders $50+ through 1/311, with no coupon required. Then, free shipping on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.
Note: Get a free 20% off $50+ 'VS Spring Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem care 2/24 through 3/9.
