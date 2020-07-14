This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Talbots
$19.99
$90.00
Jul 14, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
17 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Talbots is offering Pants, Jeans, & Shorts for only $19.99 with free in-store pickup or for cardmember [apply here].
Find a store near you.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen pants jeans women's clothing Shorts Bottoms Talbots summer fashion
What's the matter?