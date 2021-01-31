Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bow Tote + More
$19.99 $56.00
6h ago
Victoria's Secret is offering the Bow Tote for just $19.99 with free shipping on orders $100+ or Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.

Note: Get a free 20% off $50+ coupon with any $20+ purchase. Redeem card 2/24 through 3/9.

Tote Details:
  • This everyday tote is roomy enough for all travel must-haves
  • Smooth pebbled finish with a bow
  • Main Pocket Fits: laptop, wallet, phone and everyday essentials
  • 18.1"L x 5.9"D x 11.8"H

Other Notable VS Sale Hand Bags:

Full-Size Scented Hand Sanitizer Spray & More
$2.99 $10.95
$2.99 & Up 'Get It or Regret It' Savings + Free Reward Card Offer
$2.99+
$7.95 VS PINK Seamless Panties Savings + Free Reward Card Offer
$7.95 $16.50
$7.95 VS PINK Mists & Body Care
$7.95 $16.50
Free VS Wallet w/ Handbag + Free $20 Reward
Free W/P $44.00
Wear Everywhere Bras + Free $20 Reward Card Offer
$16.99 $36.95
Valentine's Day Sale + Free $20 Reward
SALE
Mists & Lotions + Free $20 Reward Offer
$6.95 $18.50
$35 V-Day Blanket - Victoria's Secret
$35.00 $68.00
$25 Sleep + Free $20 Reward Card & More!
$25.00 $44.50
