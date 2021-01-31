Victoria's Secret is offering the Bow Tote for just $19.99 with free shipping on orders $100+ or Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.



Note: Get a free 20% off $50+ coupon with any $20+ purchase. Redeem card 2/24 through 3/9.



Tote Details:

This everyday tote is roomy enough for all travel must-haves



Smooth pebbled finish with a bow



Main Pocket Fits: laptop, wallet, phone and everyday essentials



18.1"L x 5.9"D x 11.8"H

Other Notable VS Sale Hand Bags:

29.99 Love Stripe Tote Regularly priced at $48.00



Love Stripe Tote Regularly priced at $48.00 $29.99 Plaid Tote Regularly priced at $58.00



Plaid Tote Regularly priced at $58.00 $8.99 Tease Beauty Bag Regularly priced at $24.00