Kohl's is offering women's boots for only $13.99 when you use code GIFT30 (extra 30% off) and code DECMVCFREE at checkout.



Non-cardholder can use code YOUSAVE to drop price to $16.99. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.



More Ways to Save:

Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.