Kohl's
Women's Boots (Multiple Styles)
$13.99
$69.99
5h ago
Expires : 12/24/20
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering women's boots for only $13.99 when you use code GIFT30 (extra 30% off) and code DECMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholder can use code YOUSAVE to drop price to $16.99. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.
More Ways to Save:
