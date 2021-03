Macy's is offering this Adidas Classic Backpack (3 Colors) for only $17.93 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Details:

Exterior approx. dimensions: 9.5"H x 12"W x 19.75"D



Interior: computer sleeve; zip media pocket



Exterior: zip pocket at front



Handles: adjustable shoulder straps; grab handle at top



Polyester



Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews