Famous Footwear has the Adidas Kids' Kaptir Sneaker for only $23.98 with code DONTBLINK (extra 20% off) used at checkout! Shipping is free for Famously Rewards members [free to join]. Non-members get free shipping on $75+.



Product Details:

Mesh and synthetic upper in a casual running shoe style sneaker



Slip on entry with lace up detail for secure fit



Heel loop and stretch upper for easy on/off



Fabric logo detail across lacing panel



Comfort footbed with antibacterial liner



Foam midsole for shock absorption



EVA traction outsole

Other Notable Deals:

Up to 20% Off Athletics