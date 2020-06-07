Famous Footwear is offering Adidas Men's Cloudfoam Adapt Slip On Sneaker for just $33.98 when you use code CLEARITOUT (extra 15% off) at checkout. Plus, shipping is free with Famously You Rewards [free to join] or on orders over $75.



Product Details:

Breathable mesh upper in a slip on sneaker style with a round toe



Slip on entry



Padded collar and tongue for extra comfort



Elastic band across midfoot with logo detailing



Smooth lining with Cloudfoam cushioned comfort footbed



Durable rubber traction outsole