Famous Footwear

Famous Footwear

Adidas Men's Cloudfoam Adapt Slip On Sneaker + F/S
$33.98 $64.99
Jul 06, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
About this Deal

Famous Footwear is offering Adidas Men's Cloudfoam Adapt Slip On Sneaker for just $33.98 when you use code CLEARITOUT (extra 15% off) at checkout. Plus, shipping is free with Famously You Rewards [free to join] or on orders over $75.

Product Details:
  • Breathable mesh upper in a slip on sneaker style with a round toe
  • Slip on entry
  • Padded collar and tongue for extra comfort
  • Elastic band across midfoot with logo detailing
  • Smooth lining with Cloudfoam cushioned comfort footbed
  • Durable rubber traction outsole

men shoes sneakers Adidas Men's Shoes Famous Footwear Sports & Outdoors Men Shoes
💬 Comments

