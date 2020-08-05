Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Price Drop! Adidas Men's Lite Racer + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$26.99 $34.99
Aug 05, 2020
Expires : 08/30/20
8  Likes 1  Comments
About this Deal

Costco is offering these Adidas Men's Lite Racer for only $26.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Lace Up Closure
  • Lightweight
  • Cushioned Cloudfoam midsole
  • TPU heel counter

Compare to these similar shoes for $69.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 05, 2020
Updated, Price Drop! $26.99
