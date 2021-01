Dick's Sporting Goods has these Adidas Women's Believe This 2.0 Tights (2 Colors) for only $10.00! Shipping is free on $49+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Tight fit pants



Hi-rise fit pants



7/8 length



Power mesh side pocket offers a place to keep your phone



Antimicrobial gusset delivers breathability



Disruptive Badge of Sports displayed through an all over print



Badge of Sports logo located on left ankle