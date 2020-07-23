Under their recent bankruptcy filing, Loft is closing 30 stores nationwide, and Ann Taylor is closing 38 locations.



Here are the stores slated to close:



Ann Taylor Store Closings:

New Haven, Connecticut: 968 Chapel St.



Palm Beach Gardens, Florida: 3101 PGA Blvd.



Aiea, Hawaii: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd.



Honolulu, Hawaii: 98-1005 Moanalua Road



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 1901 Northwest Expressway



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1713 Walnut Street

Ann Taylor Factory Store Closures:

Glendale, Arizona: 6800 N. 95th Ave.



Napa, California: 681 Factory Store Drive



Petaluma, California: 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N.



Vacaville, California: 321 Nut Tree Road



Lakewood, Colorado: 14500 West Colfax Ave.



Loveland, Colorado: 5817 McWhinney Blvd.



Silverthorne, Colorado: 125-A Stephens Way



Thornton, Colorado: 13801 Grant Street, Space #450



Mashantucket, Connecticut: 455 Trolley Line Blvd.



Destin, Florida: 10406 Emerald Coast Parkway



Naples, Florida: 6060 Collier Blvd.



Calhoun, Georgia: 455 Belwood Road



Commerce, Georgia: 800 Steven B Tanger Blvd.



Williamsburg, Iowa: 150 Tanger Drive



West Branch, Michigan: 2990 Cook Road



Albertville, Minnesota: 6500 Labeaux Ave. NE



Edina, Minnesota: 10 Southdale Center, Room 1155



Minnetonka, Minnesota: 12719 Wayzata Blvd.



Gulfport, Mississippi: 10830 Factory Shops Blvd.



Osage Beach, Missouri: 4540 Osage Beach Parkway



Jackson, New Jersey: 537 Monmouth Road



Waterloo, New York: 655 Route 318



Concord, North Carolina: 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.



Monroe, Ohio: 885 Premium Outlets Drive



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1556 Franklin Mills Circle, Rm. 641



Barceloneta, Puerto Rico: 1 Prime Outlets Blvd



San Juan, Puerto Rico: 525 F. D. Roosevelt Ave.



San Juan, Puerto Rico: 1000 Mall of San Juan



Gaffney, South Carolina: 400 Factory Shops Blvd.



Lebanon, Tennessee: One Outlet Village Blvd.



Park City, Utah: 6699 N. Landmark Drive



Manchester Center, Vermont: 16 Wyman Lane

Loft Store Closings:

Meriden, Connecticut: 470 Lewis Ave.



Birmingham, Alabama: 603 Brookwood Village, Space 105



Wellington, Florida: 10300 West Forest Hill Blvd.



Savannah, Georgia: 15 W Broughton St.



Chicago, Illinois: 662-64 W. Diversey



Hyannis, Massachusetts: 769 Iyannough Road, Room S165



Marlborough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., Space N243



Tupelo, Mississippi: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road



San Juan, Puerto Rico: 1000 Mall Of San Juan Blvd.

Loft Outlet Store Closures:

Tulare, California: 1477 Retherford Street



Fort Collins, Colorado: 215 E Foothills Parkway



Glendale, Colorado: 6800 North 95th Ave.



Lakewood, Colorado: 14500 W. Colfax Ave.



Sunrise, Florida: 12801 West Sunrise Blvd.



Altoona, Illinois: 6170 W. Grand Ave.



Davenport, Iowa: 4255 Elmore Ave.



Williamsburg, Iowa: 150 Tanger Drive



Dorchester, Massachusetts: South Bay Center, 7 Allstate Road



Albertville, Minnesota: 6500 Labeaux Ave. NE



Lee's Summit, Missouri: 860 T NW Blue Parkway



Las Vegas, Nevada: 775 Grand Central Parkway



Sante Fe, New Mexico: 8380 Cerrillos Road



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1677 Franklin Mills Circle



Gaffney, South Carolina: 1 Factory Shops Blvd.



Lebanon, Tennessee: One Outlet Village Blvd.



Laredo, Texas: Zaragoza St. & Davis Ave.



Manchester Center, Vermont: 301 Depot St.



Prince William, Virginia: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle



North Bend, Washington: 521 South Fork Ave. SW

