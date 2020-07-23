Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
USA TODAY

Ann Taylor & Loft are Closing These Stores
News
Jul 23, 2020
Under their recent bankruptcy filing, Loft is closing 30 stores nationwide, and Ann Taylor is closing 38 locations.

Here are the stores slated to close:

Ann Taylor Store Closings:
  • New Haven, Connecticut: 968 Chapel St.
  • Palm Beach Gardens, Florida: 3101 PGA Blvd.
  • Aiea, Hawaii: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
  • Honolulu, Hawaii: 98-1005 Moanalua Road
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 1901 Northwest Expressway
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1713 Walnut Street

Ann Taylor Factory Store Closures:
  • Glendale, Arizona: 6800 N. 95th Ave.
  • Napa, California: 681 Factory Store Drive
  • Petaluma, California: 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N.
  • Vacaville, California: 321 Nut Tree Road
  • Lakewood, Colorado: 14500 West Colfax Ave.
  • Loveland, Colorado: 5817 McWhinney Blvd.
  • Silverthorne, Colorado: 125-A Stephens Way
  • Thornton, Colorado: 13801 Grant Street, Space #450
  • Mashantucket, Connecticut: 455 Trolley Line Blvd.
  • Destin, Florida: 10406 Emerald Coast Parkway
  • Naples, Florida: 6060 Collier Blvd.
  • Calhoun, Georgia: 455 Belwood Road
  • Commerce, Georgia: 800 Steven B Tanger Blvd.
  • Williamsburg, Iowa: 150 Tanger Drive
  • West Branch, Michigan: 2990 Cook Road
  • Albertville, Minnesota: 6500 Labeaux Ave. NE
  • Edina, Minnesota: 10 Southdale Center, Room 1155
  • Minnetonka, Minnesota: 12719 Wayzata Blvd.
  • Gulfport, Mississippi: 10830 Factory Shops Blvd.
  • Osage Beach, Missouri: 4540 Osage Beach Parkway
  • Jackson, New Jersey: 537 Monmouth Road
  • Waterloo, New York: 655 Route 318
  • Concord, North Carolina: 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.
  • Monroe, Ohio: 885 Premium Outlets Drive
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1556 Franklin Mills Circle, Rm. 641
  • Barceloneta, Puerto Rico: 1 Prime Outlets Blvd
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico: 525 F. D. Roosevelt Ave.
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico: 1000 Mall of San Juan
  • Gaffney, South Carolina: 400 Factory Shops Blvd.
  • Lebanon, Tennessee: One Outlet Village Blvd.
  • Park City, Utah: 6699 N. Landmark Drive
  • Manchester Center, Vermont: 16 Wyman Lane

Loft Store Closings:
  • Meriden, Connecticut: 470 Lewis Ave.
  • Birmingham, Alabama: 603 Brookwood Village, Space 105
  • Wellington, Florida: 10300 West Forest Hill Blvd.
  • Savannah, Georgia: 15 W Broughton St.
  • Chicago, Illinois: 662-64 W. Diversey
  • Hyannis, Massachusetts: 769 Iyannough Road, Room S165
  • Marlborough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., Space N243
  • Tupelo, Mississippi: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico: 1000 Mall Of San Juan Blvd.

Loft Outlet Store Closures:
  • Tulare, California: 1477 Retherford Street
  • Fort Collins, Colorado: 215 E Foothills Parkway
  • Glendale, Colorado: 6800 North 95th Ave.
  • Lakewood, Colorado: 14500 W. Colfax Ave.
  • Sunrise, Florida: 12801 West Sunrise Blvd.
  • Altoona, Illinois: 6170 W. Grand Ave.
  • Davenport, Iowa: 4255 Elmore Ave.
  • Williamsburg, Iowa: 150 Tanger Drive
  • Dorchester, Massachusetts: South Bay Center, 7 Allstate Road
  • Albertville, Minnesota: 6500 Labeaux Ave. NE
  • Lee's Summit, Missouri: 860 T NW Blue Parkway
  • Las Vegas, Nevada: 775 Grand Central Parkway
  • Sante Fe, New Mexico: 8380 Cerrillos Road
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1677 Franklin Mills Circle
  • Gaffney, South Carolina: 1 Factory Shops Blvd.
  • Lebanon, Tennessee: One Outlet Village Blvd.
  • Laredo, Texas: Zaragoza St. & Davis Ave.
  • Manchester Center, Vermont: 301 Depot St.
  • Prince William, Virginia: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle
  • North Bend, Washington: 521 South Fork Ave. SW

See more information here.

