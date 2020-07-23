|
Under their recent bankruptcy filing, Loft is closing 30 stores nationwide, and Ann Taylor is closing 38 locations.
Here are the stores slated to close:
Ann Taylor Store Closings:
- New Haven, Connecticut: 968 Chapel St.
- Palm Beach Gardens, Florida: 3101 PGA Blvd.
- Aiea, Hawaii: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
- Honolulu, Hawaii: 98-1005 Moanalua Road
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 1901 Northwest Expressway
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1713 Walnut Street
Ann Taylor Factory Store Closures:
- Glendale, Arizona: 6800 N. 95th Ave.
- Napa, California: 681 Factory Store Drive
- Petaluma, California: 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N.
- Vacaville, California: 321 Nut Tree Road
- Lakewood, Colorado: 14500 West Colfax Ave.
- Loveland, Colorado: 5817 McWhinney Blvd.
- Silverthorne, Colorado: 125-A Stephens Way
- Thornton, Colorado: 13801 Grant Street, Space #450
- Mashantucket, Connecticut: 455 Trolley Line Blvd.
- Destin, Florida: 10406 Emerald Coast Parkway
- Naples, Florida: 6060 Collier Blvd.
- Calhoun, Georgia: 455 Belwood Road
- Commerce, Georgia: 800 Steven B Tanger Blvd.
- Williamsburg, Iowa: 150 Tanger Drive
- West Branch, Michigan: 2990 Cook Road
- Albertville, Minnesota: 6500 Labeaux Ave. NE
- Edina, Minnesota: 10 Southdale Center, Room 1155
- Minnetonka, Minnesota: 12719 Wayzata Blvd.
- Gulfport, Mississippi: 10830 Factory Shops Blvd.
- Osage Beach, Missouri: 4540 Osage Beach Parkway
- Jackson, New Jersey: 537 Monmouth Road
- Waterloo, New York: 655 Route 318
- Concord, North Carolina: 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.
- Monroe, Ohio: 885 Premium Outlets Drive
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1556 Franklin Mills Circle, Rm. 641
- Barceloneta, Puerto Rico: 1 Prime Outlets Blvd
- San Juan, Puerto Rico: 525 F. D. Roosevelt Ave.
- San Juan, Puerto Rico: 1000 Mall of San Juan
- Gaffney, South Carolina: 400 Factory Shops Blvd.
- Lebanon, Tennessee: One Outlet Village Blvd.
- Park City, Utah: 6699 N. Landmark Drive
- Manchester Center, Vermont: 16 Wyman Lane
Loft Store Closings:
- Meriden, Connecticut: 470 Lewis Ave.
- Birmingham, Alabama: 603 Brookwood Village, Space 105
- Wellington, Florida: 10300 West Forest Hill Blvd.
- Savannah, Georgia: 15 W Broughton St.
- Chicago, Illinois: 662-64 W. Diversey
- Hyannis, Massachusetts: 769 Iyannough Road, Room S165
- Marlborough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., Space N243
- Tupelo, Mississippi: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road
- San Juan, Puerto Rico: 1000 Mall Of San Juan Blvd.
Loft Outlet Store Closures:
- Tulare, California: 1477 Retherford Street
- Fort Collins, Colorado: 215 E Foothills Parkway
- Glendale, Colorado: 6800 North 95th Ave.
- Lakewood, Colorado: 14500 W. Colfax Ave.
- Sunrise, Florida: 12801 West Sunrise Blvd.
- Altoona, Illinois: 6170 W. Grand Ave.
- Davenport, Iowa: 4255 Elmore Ave.
- Williamsburg, Iowa: 150 Tanger Drive
- Dorchester, Massachusetts: South Bay Center, 7 Allstate Road
- Albertville, Minnesota: 6500 Labeaux Ave. NE
- Lee's Summit, Missouri: 860 T NW Blue Parkway
- Las Vegas, Nevada: 775 Grand Central Parkway
- Sante Fe, New Mexico: 8380 Cerrillos Road
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1677 Franklin Mills Circle
- Gaffney, South Carolina: 1 Factory Shops Blvd.
- Lebanon, Tennessee: One Outlet Village Blvd.
- Laredo, Texas: Zaragoza St. & Davis Ave.
- Manchester Center, Vermont: 301 Depot St.
- Prince William, Virginia: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle
- North Bend, Washington: 521 South Fork Ave. SW
