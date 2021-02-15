Victorias Secret
Shop the Buy Two, Get Two Free Victoria's Secret 'Little Luxuries' Sale through 2/15. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.
Note: Get a free $20 off $50+ 'VS Secret Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 2/24 through 3/9.
Notable B2G2 Free 'Little Luxuries' Categories
