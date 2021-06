The Children's Place is offering the 2-Pack Baby Girl Ruffle Legging for $7.98, originally priced at $19.95. Shipping is free to home or store.



Legging Details

95% cotton; 5% spandex jersey



(1) yellow pair leggings with ruffles at back



(1) all-over floral leggings with ruffled hem



Pull-on elasticized waist