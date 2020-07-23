Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bao 3 Open Little Kids' Shoes (2 Colors)
$24.99 $35.00
Jul 23, 2020
About this Deal

Puma has these Bao 3 Open Little Kids' Shoes (2 Colors) for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Or pay $7.50 for expedited shipping.

Product Details:
Mesh upper with open side and back design
Easy slip-on structure with elastic strap
EVA sole for grip and traction
Contrast PUMA Formstrip on lateral side

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids shoes sneakers sports gear Puma toddler sports apparel Kids Shoes
