Reebok is offering products for free when you become a Product Tester!



How It Works:

Apply for program

If you are selected for a test, you will receive an e−mail inviting you to participate

If you decide to participate, the test product will be mailed to you with instructions

Test the product for a required amount of hours/mileage per week for the length of the test period (generally 2−4 weeks)

Mail back the test product. We will inspect and evaluate it

Keep detailed logs of your daily activities. At the end you will answer a simple online questionnaire