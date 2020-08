Costco is offering this Bestway H2OGO! Sea Pals Spray Pool for only $39.99 with free shipping!



Details:

3 Octopus Tentacles with 1 Surprise Sprinkler



Three Easy Steps sets up Pool in just 10 Minutes



Tritech Enhanced 3-ply Liner is Durable and Puncture-Resistant



Inflatable PVC Top Ring Supports Pool Liner



Dimensions: 26" D x 26" H x 8' W



555-gallon water capacity

Compare to $60.26 on Amazon and $78.92 at Walmart.