Victorias Secret

'Biggest Holiday Gifting Event' Now Live!
Sale
3h ago
Expires : 12/14/20
Now through 12/14, Victoria's Secret is offering their 'Biggest Holiday Gifting Event' with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Note: order by 12/15 to receive items by 12/25.

More Ways to Save:
  • Redeem your $25 VS 'Holiday Reward Card."
  • Through 12/13, use code GETVS100 for a free VS Blanket with your $100+ purchase.
  • Through 12/13, save up to $40 off Bras
.
Notable Holiday Gifting Event Sale Categories

🏷 Deal Tags

women's clothing Sale Victoria's Secret Pajamas Holiday Shopping Holiday holiday gifts Gifts For Her
