Walmart

Black History Month Deals Event
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
3h ago
Expires : 02/28/21
Now & always, Walmart celebrates Black associates, entrepreneurs, & communities across the US whose legacies are in the making.

Now, Walmart has Black History Month Deals Event. Take look at Black-owned stores and other items to love! Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Shop by categories:
  • Bath & Body

  • Haircare

  • Skincare

  • Makeup

  • Fashion

  • Home & Decor

  • Music

  • Movies
