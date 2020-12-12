Victorias Secret
BOGO
1h ago
Expires : 12/14/20
15 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering buy one, get one free Stocking Stuffers through 12/14. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.
Note: Redeem your $25 'VS Holiday Reward Card.'
Notable BOGO Free VS Stocking Stuffers Categories
🏷 Deal TagsVictoria's Secret Holiday Shopping holiday gifts Stocking Stuffers Gifts For Her Women's Handbags & Bags Cold Weather Essentials Winter Scarves
What's the matter?