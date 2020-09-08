Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney

BOGO Free Family & Home Styles + Extra 30% Off
Aug 04, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
Right now, JCPenney is offering buy one, get one free apparel for the family & home essentials (discount automatically applied at checkout), plus get 20% off sitewide or 25% off $75+ with code STOCKUP4 or 30% Off with code WINNER30 used at checkout! Shipping is free on $49+ orders.

More Notable Offers:

bath men's clothing fashion women's clothing Top JCPenney Towels Bottoms
Thanks! Worked!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Aug 04, 2020
added new 30% Off code
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 29, 2020
Added 30% Off
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 28, 2020
Update, this promo code can also be added to save 20%-25% "ACTNOW24" (Until 7/29)
Likes Reply
dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Jul 27, 2020
HAHA what fun!! Thank you @SweetLemon for doing JUSTICE !!

@Kimeeb You won this debate !! Congratulations !!
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 29, 2020
:)
Likes Reply
dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
Jul 29, 2020
Hello Kimeeb, haha the most contradictory is that they have just raised it to level 3. Now it feels more powerful like Iron Man haha. Until he reaches you, he won't rest haha
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 30, 2020
🤣
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 27, 2020
please make an edit on the current deal, so I can approve you for credit
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
okay, thanks. do i have to share credit on this?
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 27, 2020
your deal did not have correct expiration. I believe you just fixed it, so i hope I receive credit as well.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
Admin, i do think we have to mention the code for BOGO offer. BOGO is not offered because of this code.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 27, 2020
kimeeb is right, @prince16pream you didn't put a correct Exp date on your deal, in this case, kimmeb shouldn't be sharing credit with you, Sorry, but that would be unfair to her.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 27, 2020
BOGO offer applies in cart automatically
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
Sweetleon, i did not see an expiration date for the BOGO offer mentioned, i thought this discount code not necessary since BOGO is automatically applied.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
SweetLemon, does that mean i'm not sharing any credit on this, i do not see an update entry on 'Report' tab.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 27, 2020
Please read my comment above ^
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
yes, thanks.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
Noted, So if there are 2 duplicates. The first posted deal is missing correct expiration date, the original MM does not share any credit and first posted deal is buried.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 27, 2020
If it was missing an exp date - I'd ask dupe deal's MM to make an update, but in your case -- the deal was dead when kimeeb posted hers. You adjusted an expiration date after seeing the correct deal posted.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
Yes,I agree with my expiration date.Expiration date is not the only consideration for a deal right, But my BOGO deal was there, but now everything is over.Next time i will be more careful.
Likes Reply
see more comments 18
