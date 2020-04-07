Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons

Kate Spade

Today Only! Cameron Convertible Crossbody (7 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$59.00 $279.00
Jul 04, 2020
Expires : 07/04/20
19  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Today only, Kate Spade is offering this Cameron Convertible Crossbody (7 Colors) for only $59 with free shipping.

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

Women Free Shipping kate spade women's fashion designer fashion Crossbody Bags Women's Handbags & Bags satchel bags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
