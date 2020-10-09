Century 21 Stores just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is shutting down all of their stores after 60 years of operation.



Located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida, the bargain retailer will soon begin 'going out of business' sales both online and in-store at all 13 locations.



Century 21 co-CEO, Raymond Gindi, released the following statement:

"We now have no viable alternative but to begin the closure of our beloved family business because our insurers, to whom we have paid significant premiums every year for protection against unforeseen circumstances like we are experiencing today, have turned their backs on us at this most critical time."