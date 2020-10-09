Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Century 21 Files Bankruptcy: Closing All Stores

News
c21stores Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Century 21 Stores just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is shutting down all of their stores after 60 years of operation.

Located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida, the bargain retailer will soon begin 'going out of business' sales both online and in-store at all 13 locations.

Century 21 co-CEO, Raymond Gindi, released the following statement:
"We now have no viable alternative but to begin the closure of our beloved family business because our insurers, to whom we have paid significant premiums every year for protection against unforeseen circumstances like we are experiencing today, have turned their backs on us at this most critical time."

Related to this item:

clearance News women's clothing Sale bankruptcy Going Out Of Business Sale department stores appearal
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Foot File Callus Remover Set
$8.99 $17.98
Amazon
Amazon
27 PCS Pretend Makeup Toy Set
$9.99 $19.99
Amazon
Amazon
Personalized 2020 Quarantine Survivor Christmas Ornament
$9.01 $38.38
Amazon
Amazon
Accessories-for-Instant-Pot, 10Pcs
$7.99 $19.99
eBay
eBay
OtterBox TROOPER SERIES Cooler - 20 Quart - Forest Edge
$249.99
Amazon
Amazon
Gold Foil Flakes for Resin
$4.99 $9.99
Windsor Store
Windsor Store
Stunning Sophistication Satin Crop Top
$9.97 24.9
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Windsor Store
Windsor Store
Get Used To Knit Crop Top
$14.00 22.9
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Windsor Store
Windsor Store
Regining In Satin Bodysuit
$23.97 34.9
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Rubbermaid LunchBlox Lunch Bag, Small, Black Etch
$5.49 $6.29
Belk
Belk
Extra 60% Off Fall Fashion + Extra 65% Off Jewelry + 10% Off Cardholders Week & More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Convenient Flu Shots Available At Walmart Stores Nationwide
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Target
Target
Athalon Everything Travel Ready Camping and Hiking Boot Bag Backpack, Grafitti
$24.49 $34.99
Amazon
Amazon
Captain Marvel Yon Rogg Child Deluxe Costume, Medium
$9.15 $26.99
shopDisney
shopDisney
Halloween Savings w/ Halloween Special Offers
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Belk
Belk
Crown & Ivy™ Baby Knit Blanket
$7.00 $36.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Beautees Girls 7-16 Lilac Chiffon Top Over White Tank
$7.00 $34.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Lightning Bug Boys 4-8 Porkchop Shorts
$7.00 $22.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Until Gone
Until Gone
Von Dutch Men’s Classic Hoodie Sweatshirt
$24.99 $128.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Washingtonpost
Washingtonpost
How to Vote in Your State in The 2020 Election
media
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
7 For All Mankind | Gwenevere Ankle Split Hem Skinny Jeans | Nordstrom Rack
$89.97 $210
Cashback Up to 1.0%