Walmart is offering this Champion Men's 10" Cross Training Shorts (Mult. Colors) for only $10.00 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Also available for the same price at Macy's and on Amazon in various sizes.



Details:

Approximate inseam: 10"



Pull-on styling; elastic waistband



Two side-seam pockets



Double Dry technology wicks away sweat



100% Polyester



Received 4+ stars from over 420 reviews