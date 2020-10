Macy's is having this Charter Club Double-Ruffle Textured Pintuck Top (2 Colors) for only $9.96 (Reg. $69.50) with free shipping on $25+!



Details:

2 Colors: Tuscon Coral and Ravishing Red



Split neckline



Sheer 3/4-sleeves with double ruffle cuffs



Available in Regular & Petite sizes



Shell: polyester/spandex; lining: polyester



Machine washable