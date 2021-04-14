Nordstrom Rack
Sale
9h ago
Expires : Today
11 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Nordstrom Rack is offering Nordy members [free to join] early access to their 'Clear the Rack' event! Get savings of up to 90% off plus an extra 25% off with free shipping on orders over $89.
Note: early access for members ends at 9pm PT on 4/15. Sale opens to the public on 4/16.
More Notable Sales:
🏷 Deal TagsJewelry home shoes Accessories Apparel Dresses Handbags Nordstrom Rack
What's the matter?