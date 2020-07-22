Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 70% Off Converse Flash Event
Jul 22, 2020
Expires : 07/25/20
For 3-days only, Nordstrom Rack is offering an up to 70% off Converse Flash Event with free shipping on orders over $100.

Plus, score Nordy Club members [free to join] can score up to $60 in Bonus Notes with a minimum purchase!

Other Notable Offers:

shoes sneakers Footwear Men's Shoes women's shoes Sale Converse Nordstrom Rack
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 23, 2020
Admin, Can you add + Extra 25% Off On Select Items in the title? Thank you
