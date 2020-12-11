Victoria's Secret is offering their Logo Short Cozy Robe in 6 colors for only $35.00 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.



Plus, score a https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/ for free with your $20 purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18)!



Other Notable Offers:

VS Signature Satin Slipper for $14.50 (Reg. $29.50)