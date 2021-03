Today's Deal of the Day from Kate Spade: Payton Small Dome Crossbody (5 Colors) for just $59.00 (Reg. $239.00) + free shipping included.



Product Details:

saffiano

2 way spade jaquard

zip closure

zip coin compartment

2 slip pockets on front & back of main zip compartment

ksny metal pinmount logo

5.7"h x 7.9" w x 3.0" d

22" drop when buckled at center hole