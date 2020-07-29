This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Eddie Bauer
$13.99
$59.95
Jul 29, 2020
Expires : 07/29/20
20 Likes 1 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Eddie Bauer is offering their Windy Ridge Kids' Jacket (3 Colors) for only $13.99 when you use code JULY60 (extra 60% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $99.
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsKids camping jacket eddie bauer kids clothing sporting goods outdoor gear outerwear
What's the matter?