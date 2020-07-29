Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Windy Ridge Kids' Jacket (3 Colors)
$13.99 $59.95
Jul 29, 2020
Expires : 07/29/20
About this Deal

Today only, Eddie Bauer is offering their Windy Ridge Kids' Jacket (3 Colors) for only $13.99 when you use code JULY60 (extra 60% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $99.

Details:
  • WeatherEdge seam-sealed waterproof/breathable technology
  • StormRepel DWR finish sheds moisture
  • Secure zip hand pockets on the waterproof side
  • Open hand pockets on the French terry side

Kids camping jacket eddie bauer kids clothing sporting goods outdoor gear outerwear
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Jul 29, 2020
great deal
