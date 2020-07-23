Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Express Coupons

Express

Asymmetrical Wrap Midi Dress
$12.00 $69.00
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 10/13/20
About this Deal

For a limited-time, Express is offering this Asymmetrical Wrap Midi Dress for only $12.00 (price drops automatically at checkout) with free shipping on orders $50+.

Features:
  • High neck; back keyhole cut-out with button closure
  • Sleeveless; short spaghetti straps
  • Faux wrap front; asymmetrical ruffle hem
  • Lined to midi length
  • Machine wash

Shop more notable dresses here.

women's fashion Summer Dresses Express wrap dress midi dress Women Dresses summer fashion
