Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Kohl's

Triple Rewards Event + Extra 20% Off
Sale
4h ago
Expires : 02/28/21
18  Likes 2  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's offering Up to 70% Off Sitewide, plus get an extra 20% off with code SAVE20 used at checkout. Shipping is free on $75+ or opt for free store pickup where available.

Even better, cardholders earn triple rewards on purchases when paying with Kohl's credit card. Or rewards members can earn double rewards any way you pay.

Everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent through 2/28. (Redeemable from 3/1 to 3/14.)

Notable Savings:

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home patio kitchen beauty furniture Apparel kohls
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1h ago
👍
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
20h ago
Starts tomorrow
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 60% Off Clearance from $8
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Triple Rewards Event + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Spring Into Action Sunny-Day Essentials' Sale w/ 20% Off + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life® Midrise Leggings (Multiple Colors)
$7.99 $20.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Clearance Juniors Clothing from Under $5
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women Tops & Sweaters from $7.20
$7.20+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Toys Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Women Clothing Starting from $2 & Up
$2+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 80% Off Kohl's Clearance + Extra 20% Off (2/24-2/28)
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Elbow Sleeve Wrap Dress
$29.99 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 60% Off Clearance from $8
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Women's Bras (Multiple Styles)
$9.00 $42.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Up to $200 Off Amazon Renewed Deals
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Treasure Truck!
Offer
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off End-of-Year Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Nautica
Nautica
Up to 70% Off Flash Sale w/ Extra 50% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
New York and Company
New York and Company
All Outerwear Just $20!
$20.00 $89.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Nike
Nike
Everyone can become a FREE Nike Product Tester!
Offer
Cashback Up to 0.5%
HOT
Lands End
Lands End
Kids' Insulated Down Alternative Jacket
$10.99 $74.95
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
Rollbacks from Just $4.97!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Costco
Costco
Birkenstock Ladies’ Gizeh Sandal
$59.99 $99.95
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Women's Bras (Multiple Styles)
$9.00 $42.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Triple Rewards Event + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up To 85% Off Dresses for Women + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Target
Target
25% Off Women's Workout Leggings
25% Off
Gymboree
Gymboree
40-60% Off ''Hop Into Spring!' Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Old Navy
Old Navy
Today Only! 50% Off Joggers
50% Off
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Hollister
Hollister
Hoodies, Sweatshirts & Sweaters From $9.99
$9.99+
Macy's
Macy's
$4.50 First Impressions (Mult Styles)
$4.50 $13.00+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow