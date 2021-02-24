Kohl's
Sale
4h ago
Expires : 02/28/21
18 Likes 2 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Kohl's offering Up to 70% Off Sitewide, plus get an extra 20% off with code SAVE20 used at checkout. Shipping is free on $75+ or opt for free store pickup where available.
Even better, cardholders earn triple rewards on purchases when paying with Kohl's credit card. Or rewards members can earn double rewards any way you pay.
Everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent through 2/28. (Redeemable from 3/1 to 3/14.)
Notable Savings:
What's the matter?