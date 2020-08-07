Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 20% Off (7/8)
Sale
Jul 06, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
22  Likes 3  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

For a limited time, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance, plus an extra 20% off when you use code HEATWAVE at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+ orders.

Other Notable Sales:

🏷 Deal Tags

home patio kitchen garden Glassware kohls major appliances Bed & Bath
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 08, 2020
code is live
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 07, 2020
Added new code, valid 7/8
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 05, 2020
Code is live
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off 3-Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
$12.99 Kids' Jeans (Multiple Styles)
$12.99 $26.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Simply Vera Vera Wang Cotinga Women's Block Heel Sandals
$16.79 $69.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Select Kohl’s Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Delta
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Bath Towel & Pillow
$2.09+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Women's Handbags + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 50% Off Levi's Clothing Sale - Kohls
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Target
Target
Now Live! Up to 50% Off Early Deal Days
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
'The Big Save' Event Starts Today at 7pm EST!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off 'Fabulous Fall Sale' + Extra 25% Off Or $10 Off $25
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Hollister
Hollister
Up to 75% Off Clearance Clothing & Accessories + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Free $29 Bonus Card w/ New BEYOND+ Membership
Offer
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Weeks! Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Gap
Gap
Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 50% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 80% Off Clearance Shoes + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Hollister
Hollister
Price Drop! $15.99 Jeans (Multiple Styles)
$15.99 $59.95
HOT
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Target
Target
BLACK+DECKER Lightweight Compact Upright Vacuum
$64.99 $64.99
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to 40% Off Clearance & Open Box Outlet Event
SALE
Cashback Available
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 40% Off Fall Appliance Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Target
Target
Now Live! Up to 50% Off Early Deal Days
SALE
arrow
arrow