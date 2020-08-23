Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 20% Off (8/20-8/23)
Sale
Aug 23, 2020
Expires : 08/23/20
5  Likes 4  Comments
15
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance plus an extra 20% off with code FRIENDS20 used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.
$10 off $50 Back to School items with code BTS10

Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

home patio kitchen fashion Sale Summer kohls Bed & Bath
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Aug 19, 2020
Sale is live
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Aug 08, 2020
alive again 8/20-8/23
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 27, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 09, 2020
codes are live
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Kids' Sneakers
$30.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
16-Piece Corelle Dinnerware Sets (11 Styles)
$62.99 $114.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Select Kohl’s Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Delta
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Bath Towel & Pillow
$2.09+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
25% Off or More Select Styles Under Armour Clothing - Kohls
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Let's Get Organized' Savings + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Fall Family Fashion Savings + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Categories Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Weeks! Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
Week of Prime Day Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 75-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Back! $10 Off Your Next App Order
$10 Off
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Now Live! Prime Day 2020 Sale
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
'Deal Days' Live Now!
SALE
HOT
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Up to $1300 Off Beyond Amazing Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off 'Thank-You' Event + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Woot
Woot
Week of Prime Day Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
The 'Big Save' Electronics Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 70% Off Savings Event
SALE
HOT
Corelle
Corelle
Up to 70% Off 2-Day Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
arrow
arrow