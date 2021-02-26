Michael Kors
Up to 80% Off VIP Bonus Sale + Extra 20% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 02/27/21
13 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
For 2-days, Michael Kors is offering an up to 80% off VIP Bonus sale plus an extra 20% off when you use code VIP20 at checkout with free shipping for Kors VIP members [free to join].
Note: must log into your Kors VIP account to access this sale.
Shop For:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping Michael Kors Wallets Sale Handbags Totes Crossbody Bags satchel bags
What's the matter?