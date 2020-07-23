Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 90% Off 'Clear The Rack' Clearance w/ Extra 25%
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
Clear the Rack is back! Nordstrom Rack is now offering up to 90% off clearance with an extra 25% off (prices as marked)! Shipping is free on orders over $100.

Plus, Nordy Club members can earn up to $60 in Bonus Notes with a minimum purchase.

Note: their site says for a total savings up to 75% off, however we were able to find savings up to 90% off in total!

Other Notable Offers:

💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Sep 03, 2020
(Nordy Club Early Access) Nordstrom Rack - Extra 25% Off Clearance till 9/4
Open to everyone 9/4-9/11
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 24, 2020
https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_up-to-90-nordstrom-rack-clearance-extra-20-30 dupe? I already have the extra 25% off clearance that has been ongoing. Percent Off fluctuates daily. I also have the nordy club offer listed on it's own listing the day it came out.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 24, 2020
Wasn't yours the home sale?
Clear the rack Sitewide started yesterday.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 24, 2020
Also states ends on 7/26. New sale i believe.
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 24, 2020
Your deal pgarcia2484 was for the home sale. This sale is specifically their 'Clear the Rack' Sale, which is different.
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 24, 2020
Ok, I get it now.
Reply
see more comments 4
