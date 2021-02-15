Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Nordstrom Rack

Up to 80% Off 'Clear the Rack' + Extra 25% Off
1h ago
Expires : 02/15/21
Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 80% off clearance! Plus, Nordy Club members [free to join] get early access to an extra 25% off during their 'Clear the Rack' event (discount auto-applied at checkout). Shipping is free on orders over $89.

Note: extra 25% off will become available to everyone on 2/12.

Plus right now, Nordy Club members can earn up to $50 Bonus Note with minimum purchase.

Other Notable Offers:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
19m ago
💕 💕 💕
