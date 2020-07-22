Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

50% Off 1-Day Deals + Extra 30% Off + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
50% Off
Jul 22, 2020
Expires : 07/22/20
33  Likes 1  Comments
19
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering 50% Off 1-Day Deals, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code SUMMER30 with free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE (w/ card) used at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping on $75+ orders.

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping fashion Top Dresses sports apparel kohls swimwear Bottoms
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 22, 2020
updated with 1 day sale
Likes Reply
