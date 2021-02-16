JCPenney is offering up to 60% off sale! Plus, use code CARNIVAL to get 30% off when you pay with your JCPenney credit card or 25% off any way you pay on select Apparel, Shoes, Accessories, Fine Jewelry and Home. Shipping is free on $75+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Note: The same offer available with promo code: HEARTS at checkout (Exp. 2/17). Exclusions apply.



More Notable Offers:

70% Off Final Take Clearance