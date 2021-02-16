Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 25-30% Off
Sale
51m ago
Expires : 02/21/21
JCPenney is offering up to 60% off sale! Plus, use code CARNIVAL to get 30% off when you pay with your JCPenney credit card or 25% off any way you pay on select Apparel, Shoes, Accessories, Fine Jewelry and Home. Shipping is free on $75+ or opt for free store pickup where available.

Note: The same offer available with promo code: HEARTS at checkout (Exp. 2/17). Exclusions apply.

More Notable Offers:

home kitchen beauty JCPenney Sale Accessories furniture Apparel
Thanks! Worked!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
9 days ago
This deal was posted 9 hrs ago and starts 2/16.

This deal posted 5 hours ago?? With invalid start date.
https://www.dealsplus.com/home-garden_deals/p_extra-30-off-so-fresh-so-spring-sale-02-15
Likes Reply
JCPenney
JCPenney
Carter's Baby Girls 4-pc. Pajama Set (Light Yellow & Pink Fox)
$10.80 $36.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
BOGO FREE Ambrielle Bras
BOGO
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Women's Dresses From $7.99
$7.99+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 70% Off Bed & Bath Final Take Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
80% Off Select Boxed Jewelry Starting At $10
$10.00+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Dorina Lianne Full Coverage Bra
$5.99 $30.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 60% Off President's Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Henley Sofa (3 Colors) + F/S
$399.00 $580.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 4.3 Quart Stainless Steel Air Fryer + F/S
$71.99 $180.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
St. John's Bay Flannel Shirts (Mult. Colors)
$8.99 $30.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
